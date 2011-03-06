Treat yourself to a full-body cleanse! Made with 100% natural coconut water and orchid flower extracts, St. Ives Coconut Water & Orchid Hydrating Body Wash wraps you in a sudsy lather and leaves your skin hydrated. With this duo, we're definitely obsessed! Start or finish your day with this sweet-smelling tropical scent, and upgrade your shower experience with a body wash that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth. Formulated with plant-based cleansers, this body wash pampers the skin, leaving it supple and hydrated. Our paraben free, dermatologist tested formula does not contain animal-derived ingredients. This cleanser's packaging features a bottle made with 100% recycled plastic. The formula contains coconut water, also referred to as the dew from heavens by native Hawaiians, which is known for its rich hydration properties and is widely believed to help revitalize and refresh skin. How to use: Pour onto a moistened loofah, washcloth or hands. Work into a sudsy lather, rinse and enjoy. We use 100% natural moisturizers, exfoliants, and extracts to bring the joy of nature into our skin products to give you soft, refreshed skin that glows. St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.

