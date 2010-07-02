St. Ives Hydrating Vitamin E & Avocado Body Lotion Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
St. Ives Hydrating Vitamin E & Avocado Body Lotion Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

St. Ives Hydrating Vitamin E & Avocado Body Lotion

21 fl ozUPC: 0007704360803
Purchase Options

Product Details

We're Ecstatic About Vitamin E!

Smooth this lotion all over your body as a skin pick-me-up for happily hydrated skin. With 100% natural moisturizers, this non-greasy lotion absorbs quickly to restore and replenish lost moisture. 100% of the daily hydration your skin needs to glow.

Why We Love Vitamin E & Avocados:

Vitamin E is famous for enhancing skin's smoothness. The oils from these buttery fruits are known for their bountiful moisturizing qualities.

  • Visibly improves skin's health by defending against dryness
  • Formulated without parabens or phthalates
  • Does not contain animal ingredients
  • Contains 100% natural moisturizers (vegetable glycerin, soybean oil)