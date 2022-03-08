Hover to Zoom
St. Ives Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Control Apricot Face Scrub
2 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0007704300053
Product Details
A delicious face scrub that smells of fuzzy apricots, helps to exfoliate skin, and deeply cleans pores for fresher than fresh skin. Our Acne Control Apricot scrub contains salicylic acid to help prevent new blackheads & blemishes from forming. Made with 100% natural exfoliants (like crushed walnut shell) for a gentle, deep cleanse. Of course, there's apricot extract too, which is known to leave skin feeling soft and smooth.
- Dermatologist Tested
- Prevents Blemishes & Minimizes Pores
- Oil-Free Salicylic Acne Medication
- Sulfate-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Non-Comedogenic
- Made with 100% Natural Exfoliants