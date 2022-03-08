A delicious face scrub that smells of fuzzy apricots, helps to exfoliate skin, and deeply cleans pores for fresher than fresh skin. Our Acne Control Apricot scrub contains salicylic acid to help prevent new blackheads & blemishes from forming. Made with 100% natural exfoliants (like crushed walnut shell) for a gentle, deep cleanse. Of course, there's apricot extract too, which is known to leave skin feeling soft and smooth.

Dermatologist Tested

Prevents Blemishes & Minimizes Pores

Oil-Free Salicylic Acne Medication

Sulfate-Free

Paraben-Free

Non-Comedogenic

Made with 100% Natural Exfoliants