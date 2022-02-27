St. Ives Radiant Skin Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange Scrub (4 Pack) Perspective: front
St. Ives Radiant Skin Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange Scrub (4 Pack)
St. Ives Radiant Skin Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange Scrub (4 Pack)
St. Ives Radiant Skin Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange Scrub (4 Pack)

24 ozUPC: 1007704370416
Product Details

Bye bye dullness! The exfoliating scrub includes extracts from these vibrant, zingy fruits are famous for leaving skin brighter. When life gives you lemons, make a delicious citrusy scrub. Infused with pink lemons and mandarin orange peel, it has a moderate exfoliation level for radiant skin. Use it 3‐4 times a week for beautifully polished skin that glows. Note for the pros—use it before makeup for a lovely smooth base. These pink lemons are unmistakable (yes they do exist!). Their distinctive green and yellow stripes protect a juicy pink inside. Like most of us, pink lemons benefit from a good dose of the sun. So our pink lemon extract comes from the sunshine state—California. The Pink lemon is carefully extracted to ensure we keep all the goodness.

  • Delicious, citrusy scrub that contains 100% natural exfoliants to polish away dryness and reveal irresistibly radiant skin
  • Facial scrub made with 100% natural exfoliants
  • Use Radiant Skin Pink Lemon & Mandarin Orange Face Scrub to polish away dullness for radiant skin
  • Our distinctive pink lemons are grown in the sunshine state of California
  • Each dollop of exfoliating face scrub delivers a medium exfoliation factor to help reveal radiant skin
  • Dermatologist tested; Paraben free; Non-Comedogenic (not tending to cause blocked pores); Oil Free