Our Pampering Vanilla Body Wash leaves skin silky, pampers, & indulges the senses with a luxurious, creamy lather. Pampering never felt this good! Treat yourself to this rich, decadent body wash for soft, silky smooth skin. Infused with our 100% natural extract, this body wash indulges with a luxurious, creamy lather. We don't know how vanilla became a byword for blandness. We'd call it a little wonder. Not only does it smell great but warm vanilla extract is known for its sweet, sultry nature, sure to spoil your skin and your senses! Vanilla orchids have a very short life span so we have to harvest them at just the right time. Our vanilla orchids come from Madagascar where they're soaked and extracted gently from the pods. Cocoa butter doesn't just smell amazing it's believed to do a lot of good also. Naturally it's super creamy and moisturizing. Our cocoa beans come from West Africa, where the cocoa beans are fermented, roasted, separated and then extracted. Natural ingredients: Vanilla extract Tell me more! St. Ives Vanilla Body Wash is dermatologist tested, paraben free, and does not contain animal derived ingredients. Our body wash is gentle enough to use every day. How to use: Pour a generous amount of body wash onto your hands or favorite squishy pouf! Lather over wet skin, soaking up the incredible scent. When you're done, rinse off!InstructionsPour onto moistened pouf, sponge, washcloth or hands. Work into lather and rinse.WarningsSafety Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes flush thoroughly with water.