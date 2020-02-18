Treat yourself to a full-body cleanse! Made with 100% natural rose and aloe Vera extracts, St. Ives Rose Water & Aloe Vera Refreshing Body Wash wraps you in a sudsy lather to soften your skin and leave it feeling refreshed. There's no questioning this classic beauty care duo! Formulated with plant-based cleansers, this body wash pampers the skin, leaving it soft, supple and hydrated. Our paraben free, dermatologist tested formula does not contain animal-derived ingredients. This body wash packaging features a bottle made with 100% recycled plastic. A key ingredient in this cleanser is rose extract. Rose petals are known to soothe and smooth skin. How to use: Pour onto a moistened loofah, washcloth or hands. Work into a sudsy lather, rinse and enjoy your full-body cleanse. At St. Ives, we use 100% natural moisturizers, exfoliants, and extracts to bring the joy of nature into our skin products to give you soft, refreshed skin that glows. St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.

