Skip the beach and step into the shower! Made with 100% natural sea salt and kelp extracts, St. Ives Sea Salt & Pacific Kelp Exfoliating Body Wash wraps you in a rich, cleansing lather, leaving your skin feeling extra-smooth — like you spent all day playing in the sand! St. Ives exfoliating cleanser contains sea salt and Pacific kelp. Our 100% natural walnut shell powder exfoliant is perfect for eliminating impurities and smoothing away dead skin cells. Formulated with plant-based cleansers, this body wash pampers the skin, leaving it soft, supple and hydrated. It will make you feel like you’re taking a dive into cooling blue waters. Our paraben free, dermatologist tested formula does not contain animal-derived ingredients. The body wash packaging features a bottle made with 100% recycled plastic. Treat yourself to a full-body cleanse!

How to use: Pour onto a moistened loofah, washcloth or hands. Work into a sudsy lather, rinse and enjoy. For best results, use daily with St. Ives luxurious body lotions to achieve the soft, smooth, healthy look and feel that your skin deserves. At St. Ives, we use 100% natural moisturizers, exfoliants, and extracts to bring the joy of nature into our skin products to give you soft, refreshed skin that glows. St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.