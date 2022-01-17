St. Ives Acne Control Spot Treatment, made with 100% natural tea tree extract, starts working instantly to help clear breakouts. This spot treatment is made with 2% salicylic acid to clear any acne blemish and prevent new blackheads and whiteheads from forming, and features cooling menthol for instant relief. This spot treatment is clinically proven to reduce redness in 2 hours. Our acne control spot treatment is alcohol-free and dermatologist-tested, and it won't clog pores. Simply apply our acne control spot treatment on the skin to visibly reduce pimple size, redness, and swelling.

ACNE CONTROL: Our spot treatment is made with 2% salicylic acid to help clear acne breakouts and prevent new blackheads and whiteheads from forming, and includes cooling menthol for instant relief.

MADE WITH: St. Ives Acne Control Spot Treatment for oily to acne-prone skin is made with 100% natural tea tree extract for blemish control without over-drying skin.

FREE FROM: This acne spot treatment is alcohol-free and dermatologist-tested. It is also fragrance-free and paraben-free.

ACNE CONTROL: Apply our acne control spot treatment to help visibly reduce pimples.

St. Ives does not test on animals anywhere in the world and is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.