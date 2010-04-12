St. Ives Renewing Collagen & Elastin Moisturizer is infused with hardworking collagen and elastin, for a hydrating formula that promotes a youthful glow. Give your skin a daily moisture boost with this facial moisturizer. Made with collagen, elastin and safflower oil, it's safe to use morning and night for smooth, hydrated skin. Now it's easier than ever to nourish your skin with the goodness of 100% natural moisturizers. A lesser known relative of the sunflower, the safflower is a plant with red, yellow and orange flowers. But you shouldn't be deceived by its prickly looking exterior; the plant's oil is known to help to smooth and moisturize skin.

Our safflowers come from all over the world, including such countries as Australia and Argentina. The flowers we use are carefully picked and then put through a process which consists of soaking and refining to extract the oil, which is a 100% pure and natural moisturizer too. Youthful skin is always in! This face moisturizer helps renew skin for a beautiful, healthy glow. Collagen and elastin proteins are naturally present in healthy skin. Our nourishing face moisturizer helps you support your body's natural production of these building blocks. To use, apply paraben free face lotion to face and neck, morning and evening — and give your skin the TLC it deserves.