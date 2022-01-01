Add a splash of color to your patio with the decorative and functional umbrella base from International Caravan. The durable side-mounted thumbscrew holds umbrella poles up to 1.9 inches in diameter in place on rainy, windy, and sunny days alike. The base is filled with sand for an impressive 55-pound weight, topped with a pressed sunflower pattern for a chic appeal.Features : Thumbscrew included for pole security.; All-weather and water resistant protective outdooor finish.; UV-light fading protection against harsh outdoor sunlight.; Made of compound resin with textured surface.; Perfect for most standards size patio umbrellas.. Specifications : Frame Material : Resin Compound; Product Weight : 55 lbs.; Frame Color : Bronze.