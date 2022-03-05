Our aim is creating trendy and very unique sport accessories We do modifications testing trying to find a factory and a design that could be aesthetic Our products will be ideal for all with renewable durable and extremely strong patterns We design our products with easy setup and storage We value for our quality and encourage them with their passion Introducing a brand new item for your team collection or gift giving Zombie figurines Each zombie is made with resin material and is wearing your favorite team s jersey Specifications . League MLB. Team St Louis Cardinals