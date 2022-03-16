Hover to Zoom
Kroger® St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs
1 lbUPC: 0020346900000
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories235.45
% Daily value*
Total Fat19.89g25.5%
Saturated Fat6.4g32%
Trans Fat0.189g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.36g
Monounsaturated Fat7.261g
Cholesterol68mg22.67%
Sodium68.85mg2.99%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein13.149g
Calcium12.75mg0%
Copper0.068mg8%
Iron0.773mg4%
Magnesium13.6mg4%
Manganese0.009mg0%
Niacin3.963mg25%
Phosphorus119.85mg10%
Potassium205.7mg4%
Riboflavin0.213mg15%
Thiamin0.271mg25%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D77.35mcg390%
Vitamin E0.469Number of International Units4%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc2.125mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
