St. Moriz Professional Self Fast Tanning Mousse
6.76 fl ozUPC: 0506018537931
Product Details
ST. Moriz ProfessionalFast Tanning Mousse
Ideal for those who like a quick fix tan, the ST. Moriz FastTanning Mousse allows you to control your shade. It also contains Vitamin E and Olive Milk. Achieve a light, sunkissed glow in just 1 hour or wait 2 hours for a medium tan and 3 hours for a dark tan.
Top Tips
- To avoid any mess, do not allow the product to come into contact with carpet, furniture, walls or fabrics.
- Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics, so try to avoid.
- Make sure you are dry before getting dressed or going to bed and pat off any excess colour with a dark towel.
- Avoid coming into contact with any fabric until you feel completely dry.
- After applying, wear loose dark clothing, to help avoid white marks.
- Wipe thenozzle and bottle clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.
- In warmer weather, it is advisable to store the product in a fridge.