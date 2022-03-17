Hover to Zoom
5.07 fl ozUPC: 0506042735022
Product Details
ST. Moriz Professional Dark Tanning Mist
If you are looking to achieve a deeper coloured tan with a professional finish, ST. Moriz Dark Tanning Mist is perfect for you! A unique blend of active tanning agents leave you with a deep bronze, natural looking tan.
Top Tips
• To avoid any mess, do not allow the product to come into contact with carpet, furniture, walls or fabrics.
• Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics, so try to avoid.
• Make sure you are dry before getting dressed and pat off any excess colour with a dark towel. Avoid coming
into contact with any fabrics until you feel completely dry.
• Wipe the can clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.