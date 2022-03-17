ST. Moriz Professional Dark Tanning Mist

If you are looking to achieve a deeper coloured tan with a professional finish, ST. Moriz Dark Tanning Mist is perfect for you! A unique blend of active tanning agents leave you with a deep bronze, natural looking tan.

Top Tips

• To avoid any mess, do not allow the product to come into contact with carpet, furniture, walls or fabrics.

• Any spillages should be cleaned immediately. May stain light hair, wool or fabrics, so try to avoid.

• Make sure you are dry before getting dressed and pat off any excess colour with a dark towel. Avoid coming

into contact with any fabrics until you feel completely dry.

• Wipe the can clean before storing away in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.