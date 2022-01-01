Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Eggs, Canola Oil, Skim Milk, Salt, Bakers Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Invert Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Mono- and Diglycerides, Milk Proteins, Dried Yeast, Malted Rye Flour, Beta-carotene Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More