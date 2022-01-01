Hover to Zoom
St Pierre Brioche Baguettes
4 ct / 11.9 ozUPC: 0081166902065
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1baguette (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium440mg19.13%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein8g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Eggs, Canola Oil, Skim Milk, Salt, Bakers Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Invert Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Mono- and Diglycerides, Milk Proteins, Dried Yeast, Malted Rye Flour, Beta-carotene Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
