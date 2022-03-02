Hover to Zoom
St Pierre® Brioche Hamburger Buns
7 ozUPC: 0081166902024
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
- Authentic French Brioche made with premium ingredients
- A perfect base for slider, filled with crab or lobster
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bun (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein5g
Calcium41mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Eggs, Water, Sugar, Canola Oil, Invert Glucose Syrup, Bakers Yeast, Skim Milk, Wheat Gluten, Butterfat, Salt, Natural Flavoring, Mono- and Diglycerides, Milk Proteins, Dried Yeast, Malted Rye Flour, Beta-carotene Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
