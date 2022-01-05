St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist Hand Braided Bread Perspective: front
St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist Hand Braided Bread Perspective: back
St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist Hand Braided Bread Perspective: left
St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist Hand Braided Bread Perspective: right
St Pierre Cinnamon Brioche Twist Hand Braided Bread

14.1 ozUPC: 0081166902075
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Rich and sweet authentic French Brioche loaf with a delicate soft texture and golden crumb.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125brioche (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cinnamon Filling [Water, Sugar, Egg Whites, Modified Potato Starch, Milk, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Canola Oils), Whey, Cinnamon, Natural Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides, Wheat and Maize Starches, Dried Glucose Syrup, Egg Whites, Egg Yolks, Beta-carotene Color], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Canola Oils), Invert Sugar, Eggs, Sugar, Bakers Yeast, Egg Whites, Butterfat, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavoring, Skim Milk, Cinnamon, Mono-and Diglycerides, Locust Bean Gum, Milk Proteins, Dried Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.