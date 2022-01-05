Ingredients

Cinnamon Filling [Water, Sugar, Egg Whites, Modified Potato Starch, Milk, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Canola Oils), Whey, Cinnamon, Natural Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides, Wheat and Maize Starches, Dried Glucose Syrup, Egg Whites, Egg Yolks, Beta-carotene Color], Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Canola Oils), Invert Sugar, Eggs, Sugar, Bakers Yeast, Egg Whites, Butterfat, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavoring, Skim Milk, Cinnamon, Mono-and Diglycerides, Locust Bean Gum, Milk Proteins, Dried Yeast

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.