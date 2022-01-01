Create beautiful artwork with this chalk-pastel pencil; ideal for art students, artists and creative people of all ages that love to create. Highly blendable when dry, smudge with either the fingertips or a blending stump to create a variety of artistic effects. Dramatic results can be achieved when used on dark backgrounds and delicate papers, too. Areas or outlines can be lightened or highlighted. Partially aqua rellable, the pigments can also be worked brush and water; the contours will remain visible. These premium chalk-pastels have high pigmentation with excellent light-fastness – and for superior results the finished artwork can be treated with a fixative.

Charcoal-like feel

Highly pigmented colors

4.4 mm diameter lead