Stabilo Pen 68 Fiber Tip Pen Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stabilo Pen 68 Fiber Tip Pen Set Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Stabilo Pen 68 Fiber Tip Pen Set Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Stabilo Pen 68 Fiber Tip Pen Set

50 pcsUPC: 0400638132729
Purchase Options

Product Details

With their sturdy bullet tips and brilliant, intense colors, Pen 68 fiber tip pens are perfect for layout, detail and sketching. The odorless water-based ink will not bleed or dissolve toner or ink of permanent markers. Pens can be left without their cap for 24 hours without drying out. Includes a metal tin for storage.

  • Color-intensive premium felt-tip pen for strong lines and large area
  • Robust M-tip (line width approx. 1 mm) for even ink application
  • Odor-free