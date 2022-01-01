With their sturdy bullet tips and brilliant, intense colors, Pen 68 fiber tip pens are perfect for layout, detail and sketching. The odorless water-based ink will not bleed or dissolve toner or ink of permanent markers. Pens can be left without their cap for 24 hours without drying out. Includes a metal tin for storage.

Color-intensive premium felt-tip pen for strong lines and large area

Robust M-tip (line width approx. 1 mm) for even ink application

Odor-free