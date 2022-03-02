Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Dried Onion, Malt Extract, Dextrose, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Garlic, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

