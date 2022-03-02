Stacy's Everything Bagel Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stacy's Everything Bagel Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Stacy's Everything Bagel Chips Snacks

7 ozUPC: 0002840066287
Purchase Options
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

For every batch of Stacy's everything Bagel Chips, the Stacy's brand devotes up to 14 hours to bake them up right. Why so long- Because that’s just how long it takes to reach perfection. And who are we to mess with that?

  • Everything

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Dried Onion, Malt Extract, Dextrose, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Garlic, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More