Stacy's Everything Bagel Chips Snacks
Product Details
For every batch of Stacy's everything Bagel Chips, the Stacy's brand devotes up to 14 hours to bake them up right. Why so long- Because that’s just how long it takes to reach perfection. And who are we to mess with that?
- Everything
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Dried Onion, Malt Extract, Dextrose, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Garlic, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
