Stacy's Fire Roasted Jalapeno Baked Pita Chips

7.33 ozUPC: 0002840032149
Fire Roasted Jalapeno

These tasty baked chips get their authentic fire roasted flavor when Stacy's folds pieces of jalapeno and red peppers right into the pita dough and seasons the chips with the perfect blend of spices. Enjoy the delicious flavor of quality ingredients that you can see and taste in every bite.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium7mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Jalapenos, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin (Made from Organic Corn), Spices, Paprika, Sugar, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Pepper, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

