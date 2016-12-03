Stacy's Fire Roasted Jalapeno Baked Pita Chips
Product Details
Fire Roasted Jalapeno
These tasty baked chips get their authentic fire roasted flavor when Stacy's folds pieces of jalapeno and red peppers right into the pita dough and seasons the chips with the perfect blend of spices. Enjoy the delicious flavor of quality ingredients that you can see and taste in every bite.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Dried Jalapenos, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin (Made from Organic Corn), Spices, Paprika, Sugar, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Green Bell Pepper, Fire Roasted Jalapeno Pepper, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More