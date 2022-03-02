Stacy's Five Cheese Pita Thins Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stacy's Five Cheese Pita Thins Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Stacy's Five Cheese Pita Thins Baked Pita Chips Snacks

6.75 ozUPC: 0002840000849
Purchase Options
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.

  • The flavor of STACY’S 5 Cheese Pita Crisps will meet the variety needs of your customers
  • Enjoy Stacy's 5 Cheese Pita Crisps on the go, as a delightful lunch companion, or anytime
  • The great taste of STACY'S 5 Cheese Pita Crisps in a convenient multi-serving bag
  • Use for catering applications or to sell to your customers from your grab and go rack
  • Baked, no artificial colors or flavors
  • Made with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses
  • Delicious paired with SABRA Hummus, a dip, or a glass of wine

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Organic Cane Sugar, Whey, Salt, Yeast, Cream, Skim Milk, Oat Fiber, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Garlic Powder, Malted Barley Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Reduced Lactose Whey, Asiago Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More