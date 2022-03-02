Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Organic Cane Sugar, Whey, Salt, Yeast, Cream, Skim Milk, Oat Fiber, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Garlic Powder, Malted Barley Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Reduced Lactose Whey, Asiago Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More