Stacy's Five Cheese Pita Thins Baked Pita Chips Snacks
Product Details
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.
- The flavor of STACY’S 5 Cheese Pita Crisps will meet the variety needs of your customers
- Enjoy Stacy's 5 Cheese Pita Crisps on the go, as a delightful lunch companion, or anytime
- The great taste of STACY'S 5 Cheese Pita Crisps in a convenient multi-serving bag
- Use for catering applications or to sell to your customers from your grab and go rack
- Baked, no artificial colors or flavors
- Made with Cheddar, Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses
- Delicious paired with SABRA Hummus, a dip, or a glass of wine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Organic Cane Sugar, Whey, Salt, Yeast, Cream, Skim Milk, Oat Fiber, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Garlic Powder, Malted Barley Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Reduced Lactose Whey, Asiago Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More