Stacy's Multigrain Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stacy's Multigrain Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Stacy's Multigrain Baked Pita Chips Snacks

7.33 ozUPC: 0002840056465
Purchase Options
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

Stacy's Multigrain Pita Chips are a fresh, go-to snack perfect for any occasion. We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's pita chips. That's just how long it takes to reach perfection. Enjoy freshness in every bag with Stacy's Multigrain Pita Chips. These delectable chips are baked with stone-ground wheat flour, crunched oats, and sesame seeds creating an incredibly delicious crunch.

  • 7.33 ounce bag
  • Baked, no artificial colors or flavors. Non-GMO project verified, and no MSG
  • stacys pita chips, pita chips, stacy's pita chips, healthy chips, hummus chips, cinnamon chips, multigrain, town house, wheat thins, crackers, sea salt, non gmo, non-gmo
  • Stone-ground wheat flour, crushed oats, and sesame seeds baked directly into every delicious chip, topped with sea salt
  • Enjoy these while entertaining guests, as a fresh snack, and alongside lunches

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium15mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, Stone Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sesame Seeds, Organic Cane Sugar, Rye Flour, Crushed Rye, Yeast, Flaxseed, Corn Grits, Crushed Barley, Crushed Oats, Rye Sour, Salt, Cracked Wheat, Millet, Malted Barley Flour, Rye Malt, Rolled Wheat Flakes, Spices, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More