Stacy's Multigrain Baked Pita Chips Snacks
Product Details
Stacy's Multigrain Pita Chips are a fresh, go-to snack perfect for any occasion. We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's pita chips. That's just how long it takes to reach perfection. Enjoy freshness in every bag with Stacy's Multigrain Pita Chips. These delectable chips are baked with stone-ground wheat flour, crunched oats, and sesame seeds creating an incredibly delicious crunch.
- 7.33 ounce bag
- Baked, no artificial colors or flavors. Non-GMO project verified, and no MSG
- Stone-ground wheat flour, crushed oats, and sesame seeds baked directly into every delicious chip, topped with sea salt
- Enjoy these while entertaining guests, as a fresh snack, and alongside lunches
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, Stone Ground Whole Wheat Flour, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sesame Seeds, Organic Cane Sugar, Rye Flour, Crushed Rye, Yeast, Flaxseed, Corn Grits, Crushed Barley, Crushed Oats, Rye Sour, Salt, Cracked Wheat, Millet, Malted Barley Flour, Rye Malt, Rolled Wheat Flakes, Spices, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
