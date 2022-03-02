Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips Snacks
Product Details
Baked with high quality ingredients, Stacy's® Pita Chips are artfully crafted and simply delicious. Our Parmesan Garlic & Herb Pita Chips are packed with bold flavor and ready for your Stacy's® Fancy, But Not Too Fancy.™ snacking moments.
- Great for pairing with a dip or hummus
- Baked, contains no artificial colors or flavors
- Perfect snack to split with a friend
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Garlic, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Parsley, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More