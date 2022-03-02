Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips Snacks

7.33 ozUPC: 0002840056464
Purchase Options
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

Baked with high quality ingredients, Stacy's® Pita Chips are artfully crafted and simply delicious. Our Parmesan Garlic & Herb Pita Chips are packed with bold flavor and ready for your Stacy's® Fancy, But Not Too Fancy.™ snacking moments.

  • Great for pairing with a dip or hummus
  • Baked, contains no artificial colors or flavors
  • Perfect snack to split with a friend

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium11mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Garlic, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Parsley, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More