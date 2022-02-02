Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips
Product Details
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.
- Contains no artificial colors or flavors
- Delicious paired with a warm spinach dip
- Real parmesan, cheese, garlic, & parsley baked directly into the dough
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Garlic, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Parsley, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
