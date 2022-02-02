Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips Perspective: front
Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips Perspective: back
Stacy's Parmesan Garlic & Herb Flavored Baked Pita Chips

18 oz
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.

  • Contains no artificial colors or flavors
  • Delicious paired with a warm spinach dip
  • Real parmesan, cheese, garlic, & parsley baked directly into the dough

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium11mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Garlic, Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Parsley, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More