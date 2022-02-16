Stacy's Perfectly Thymed Pita Crisps Chips Snacks
Product Details
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.
- Baked, no artificial colors or flavors, and no MSG
- 6.7-ounce bag of STACY'S Garlic & Herbs Pita Crisps
- Savor the creamy blend of garlic, onion, thyme, parsley, & chives
- Enjoy on the go, as a delightful lunch companion, or anytime
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Skim Milk, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Buttermilk, Yeast, Oat Fiber, Onion Powder, Spices (Including Chives, Parsley, Thyme), Dried Garlic, Natural Flavors, Dextrose, Malted Barley Flour, Citric Acid, Sugar, Lactose, Salt, Lactic Acid, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
