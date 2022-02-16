Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Skim Milk, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Buttermilk, Yeast, Oat Fiber, Onion Powder, Spices (Including Chives, Parsley, Thyme), Dried Garlic, Natural Flavors, Dextrose, Malted Barley Flour, Citric Acid, Sugar, Lactose, Salt, Lactic Acid, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

