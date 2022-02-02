Stacy's® Pita Thins Sea Salt Snack Chips
Product Details
For every batch of Stacy's pita chips and crisps, the Stacy's brand devotes up to 14 hours to bake them up right. Why so long- Because that’s just how long it takes to reach perfection. And who are we to mess with that?
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil , Whole Wheat Flour and Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Sea Salt , Organic Cane Sugar , Oat Fiber , Yeast , Malted Barley Flour , Rosemary Extract ( Antioxidant ) and Ascorbic Acid ( Antioxidant ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More