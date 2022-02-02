Stacy's® Pita Thins Sea Salt Snack Chips Perspective: front
Stacy's® Pita Thins Sea Salt Snack Chips Perspective: back
Stacy's® Pita Thins Sea Salt Snack Chips

15.6 ozUPC: 0002840060733
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

For every batch of Stacy's pita chips and crisps, the Stacy's brand devotes up to 14 hours to bake them up right. Why so long- Because that’s just how long it takes to reach perfection. And who are we to mess with that?

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.2mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil , Whole Wheat Flour and Less Than 2% Of : the Following : Sea Salt , Organic Cane Sugar , Oat Fiber , Yeast , Malted Barley Flour , Rosemary Extract ( Antioxidant ) and Ascorbic Acid ( Antioxidant ) .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.