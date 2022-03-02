Stacy's Simply Naked Bagel Chips Snacks
Product Details
Seasoned simply with nothing but sea salt, these bagel chips are a tasty anytime snack.
- Baked and dressed with real Sea Salt
- Delicious alone or paired with an eggplant, tomato and feta bruschetta or your favorite cheese spread
- Non-GMO Project Verified, No Artificial Colors or Flavors, No MSG
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Wheat Gluten, Malt Extract, Dextrose, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More