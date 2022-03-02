Stacy's Simply Naked Bagel Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Stacy's Simply Naked Bagel Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Stacy's Simply Naked Bagel Chips Snacks

7 ozUPC: 0002840066259
Product Details

Seasoned simply with nothing but sea salt, these bagel chips are a tasty anytime snack.

  • Baked and dressed with real Sea Salt
  • Delicious alone or paired with an eggplant, tomato and feta bruschetta or your favorite cheese spread
  • Non-GMO Project Verified, No Artificial Colors or Flavors, No MSG

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Wheat Gluten, Malt Extract, Dextrose, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
