Stacy's Simply Naked Baked Pita Chips Snacks
Product Details
Dressed in nothing but sea salt, these delicious baked chips made from real pita bread are artfully simple with an incredible crunch.
- Non-GMO Project Verified, no artificial color or flavors, no MSG
- Delicious alone or paired with fresh fruit, a variety of cheeses, hummus, your favorite dip or a glass of wine
- Twice baked and sprinkled with real sea salt
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More