Stacy's Simply Naked Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Stacy's Simply Naked Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Stacy's Simply Naked Baked Pita Chips Snacks

Dressed in nothing but sea salt, these delicious baked chips made from real pita bread are artfully simple with an incredible crunch.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified, no artificial color or flavors, no MSG
  • Delicious alone or paired with fresh fruit, a variety of cheeses, hummus, your favorite dip or a glass of wine
  • Twice baked and sprinkled with real sea salt

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

