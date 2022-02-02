Stacy's Simply Naked Baked Pita Chips
Product Details
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.
- Great for pairing with hummus or warm dip
- Simple and tasty pita chips, with sea salt
- Baked, no artificial colors/flavors, Non-GMO Project Verified, no MSG
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Sea Salt, Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More