Stacy's Simply Naked Organic Baked Pita Chips Snacks
Product Details
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.
- Enjoy these on the go as a great snack.
- 10.25-ounce bag of STACY'S SIMPLY NAKED Pita Chips.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Enriched Wheat Flour (Organic Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Ribolfavin, Folic Acid), Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Oat Fiber, Yeast, Organic Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More