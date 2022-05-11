Stacy's Simply Naked Organic Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Stacy's Simply Naked Organic Baked Pita Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Stacy's Simply Naked Organic Baked Pita Chips Snacks

10.25 ozUPC: 0002840061139
We bake real pita from our own special recipe, slice it into chips, then bake it again for a delicious crunch. We think time is an essential ingredient, which is why we devote up to 14 hours to bake each batch of Stacy's Pita Chips.

  • Enjoy these on the go as a great snack.
  • 10.25-ounce bag of STACY'S SIMPLY NAKED Pita Chips.

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium5mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Enriched Wheat Flour (Organic Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Ribolfavin, Folic Acid), Organic Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Oat Fiber, Yeast, Organic Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

