Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn and Potato), Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Malted Barley Flour, Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.