Stacy's® Toasted Cheddar Baked Pita Chips Snacks

7.33 ozUPC: 0002840057979
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

Each chip is tastefully crafted with real cheddar baked into real pita bread dough for a flavorful and delicious snack.

  • Twice-baked with real Cheddar Cheese
  • No Artificial Color or Flavors, Low Saturated Fat
  • Delicious alone, paired with apple slices or a creamy vegetable spread

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7chips (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium4mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn and Potato), Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Malted Barley Flour, Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
