Stacy's® Toasted Cheddar Baked Pita Chips Snacks
Product Details
Each chip is tastefully crafted with real cheddar baked into real pita bread dough for a flavorful and delicious snack.
- Twice-baked with real Cheddar Cheese
- No Artificial Color or Flavors, Low Saturated Fat
- Delicious alone, paired with apple slices or a creamy vegetable spread
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Organic Cane Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn and Potato), Parmesan Cheese (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Malted Barley Flour, Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Onion Powder, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
