Stacy's Toasted Garlic Bagel Chips Snacks

7 ozUPC: 0002840066286
Located in DELI 8

Product Details

For every batch of Stacy's pita chips and crisps, the Stacy’s brand devotes up to 14 hours to bake them up right. Why so long - Because that’s just how long it takes to reach perfection. And who are we to mess with that?

  • Garlic

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat3.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Wheat Gluten, Dried Garlic, Malt Extract, Dextrose, Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
