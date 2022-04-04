The Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon red wine delivers expressive aromas of ripe raspberry, dark cherry and blackberry along with hints of cedar and spice. The mid-palate is pleasant and round with flavors of dark chocolate, plum, dried fruit and toasted oak. The finish is rich and lingering. Enjoy the Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon with grilled tri-tip, braised short ribs, or pasta with wild mushrooms and prosciutto. Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Artemis demonstrates how astute grape selection and skillful blending can create a wine that represents the sum of Napa Valley’s best Cabernet Sauvignon parts.

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon red wine has heavy oak impact

Fruit sourced from the Napa Valley AVA in California

Enjoy Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Artemis red wine with grilled tri-tip or pasta

Full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon red wine

One bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon red wine, 750 milliliters in volume