Stagg® Classic Chili with Beans
Product Details
One look tells you this is a true masterpiece! Our original is loaded with juicy beef, ripe red tomatoes, select red kidney and pink beans, chopped onions, and the perfect spices and seasonings. Enjoy a legendary taste experience!
- The Chili-Lovers' Chili
- Just Heat and Serve!
- Spicy Slow-Simmered Two-Bean Chili
- U.S. Inspected and Passed by Department of Agriculture
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Broth, Beef, Tomatoes in Juice (Contains Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Kidney Beans, Pink Beans, Pork, Tomato Paste, Dehydrated Onion, S Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Flavoring, Cornstarch, Sugar, Dehydrated Bell Peppers, Dehydrated Chile De Arbol Peppers, Paprika.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More