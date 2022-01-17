Stagg® Classic Chili with Beans Perspective: front
Stagg® Classic Chili with Beans Perspective: back
Stagg® Classic Chili with Beans Perspective: left
Stagg® Classic Chili with Beans Perspective: right
Stagg® Classic Chili with Beans

38 ozUPC: 0007110672040
Product Details

One look tells you this is a true masterpiece! Our original is loaded with juicy beef, ripe red tomatoes, select red kidney and pink beans, chopped onions, and the perfect spices and seasonings. Enjoy a legendary taste experience!

  • The Chili-Lovers' Chili
  • Just Heat and Serve!
  • Spicy Slow-Simmered Two-Bean Chili
  • U.S. Inspected and Passed by Department of Agriculture
  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (247 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium990mg41.25%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Protein16g
Calcium130mg13%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A90mcg1.8%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth, Beef, Tomatoes in Juice (Contains Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Kidney Beans, Pink Beans, Pork, Tomato Paste, Dehydrated Onion, S Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Flavoring, Cornstarch, Sugar, Dehydrated Bell Peppers, Dehydrated Chile De Arbol Peppers, Paprika.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
