Ingredients

Beef Broth, Beef, Tomatoes in Juice (Contains Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Kidney Beans, Pink Beans, Pork, Tomato Paste, Dehydrated Onion, S Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Flavoring, Cornstarch, Sugar, Dehydrated Bell Peppers, Dehydrated Chile De Arbol Peppers, Paprika.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible