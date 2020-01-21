Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Star Anise Coconut Lime Curry Vietnamese Simmer Sauce
12 ozUPC: 0085477500212
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Fast Prep – pour our Simmer Sauce in a pot, add some ingredients and you are all set!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories33
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium223mg9.7%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium3.7mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium39.1mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Garlic, Coconut Milk, Shallot, Organic Lemongrass, Brown Rice Flour, Lime, Rice Bran Oil, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Coconut Palm Sugar, Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More