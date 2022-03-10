Hover to Zoom
Star Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007321000200
Product Details
Made in the province of Modena, this vinegar boasts a delicate balance of smooth, sweet, tangy, and acidic flavors that makes it perfect for marinades, salad dressings, and dipping.
- Produced and Packaged in Italy
- Gluten Free
- Sodium Free, Fat Free, Cholesterol Free, Trans Fat Free
- Low Carb, No Sugar Added
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Balsamic Vinegar , Potassium Metabisulfite as a Preservative . 6% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
