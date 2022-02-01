Hover to Zoom
Star Dist 82138 15.75 x 11.81 in. Stainless Steel Mess Tray - 6 Section
1UPC: 0072061982138
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Mess Tray can be put separate snack or fast food as partition can adjust the amount of food diet plate stainless steel divided portion plate diet food control tray The Stainless steel dishes provides an industrial feel that is sure to accent your decor especially if you prefer a more modern look Specifications . Size 15 75 x 11 81 in . Material Stainless Steel. Weight 2 lbs