Star Extra Light Olive Oil
44 fl ozUPC: 0007321000044
Product Details
Star Extra Light Olive Oil is 100% olive oil made from fresh pressed olives. With a faint aroma and very mild taste, light in flavor not calories, it is loved by cooks who desire the health benefits of olive oil while also allowing the flavor of their other ingredients to come through.
- For Baking, Pan Frying, Deep Frying
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Refined Olive Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
