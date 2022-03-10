Hover to Zoom
Star Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil
750 mLUPC: 0007321000015
Product Details
Star Extra Light Olive Oil is 100% olive oil made from fresh pressed olives. It is excellent for high heat applications like baking and frying. Star Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil has a faint aroma and flavor. It's loved by cooks who desire the health benefits of olive oil and the flavor of their other food ingredients to come through.
- Refined Olive Oil with a light taste and higher smoke point than extra virgin.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Refined Olive Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
