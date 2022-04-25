Hover to Zoom
Star Extra Virgin Olive Oil
25 fl ozUPC: 0007321000013
Product Details
Made of fresh pressed olives with a rich fruity taste and peppery finish. There is no finer olive oil to use with your freshest foods and in recipes where its deliciously robust flavor will enhance the overall taste of your dish.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.