Star Farmer's Market Medium Pitted Spanish Olives
2.5 ozUPC: 0007321000900
Product Details
Pitted ripe olives mildly seasoned with herbs. Perfect for on-the-go occasions including lunches, picnics and everyday snacking.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5olives (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium162mg7.04%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ripe Olives, Water, Salt, Natural Herb Flavoring, Ferrous Gluconate Added To Stabilize Color
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
