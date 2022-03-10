Hover to Zoom
Star Golden Balsamic Vinegar
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007321000205
Product Details
Golden Balsamic has all the flavor of red balsamic without the dark color, making it suitable for light-colored sauces and foods where a dark color would be objectionable.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar , Must Of : White Grapes . 5% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
