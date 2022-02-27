Hover to Zoom
Star Originale Olive Oil
44 fl ozUPC: 0007321000034
Product Details
Star Original Olive Oil is 100% olive oil made from fresh pressed olives. With a milder taste than Extra Virgin, but stronger than Extra Light Tasting, it enhances everyday dishes without overpowering their flavor. A great all-purpose cooking oil, it is excellent for sauteing & grilling or as a base for stews & sauces.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Refined Olive Oil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
