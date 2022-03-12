Star Piminto Stuffed Manzanilla Spanish Olives Perspective: front
Star Piminto Stuffed Manzanilla Spanish Olives

21 ozUPC: 0007321003610
Product Details

Enjoy the sunny Mediterranean flavors of our Spanish Manzanilla olives. They're firm yet tender with a subtle smokiness and slightly sweet minced pimiento. Perfect for salads, appetizers, and entries.

  • Natural Source of Antioxidants Including Vitamin E
  • Contains Omega 9 Monounsaturated Fat
  • Low Calorie Snack
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Low Carb

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5olives (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg10.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olives, Water, Minced Pimiento, Salt, Lactic Acid, Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum, Calcium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate as A Preservative

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

