Ingredients

Red Wine , Vinegar , Water , Potassium Metabisulfite as a Preservative , Diluted with Water to 5% Acidity .

Allergen Info

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More