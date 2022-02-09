Hover to Zoom
Star Red Wine Vinegar
25 fl ozUPC: 0007321000240
This Star Italian Kitchen Red Wine Vinegar provides a fast and easy way to flavor foods without adding calories, fat, or salt. It is ideal for salad dressings, glazes, marinades, and more. This Star red wine vinegar comes in a lovely decorative bottle.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Wine , Vinegar , Water , Potassium Metabisulfite as a Preservative , Diluted with Water to 5% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
