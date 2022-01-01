Star Wars - Endor Han Solo Pop! Vinyl Figure Straight from a galaxy far, far away comes Funko's incredible new wave of Star Wars Pop! Vinyl Figures! Featuring all of your favourites from 1983's 'Return of the Jedi' the epic conclusion to the original trilogy, this series is ana absolute must for any true Star Wars fan. This Pop! features Han Solo, wearing his uniform form the Battle of Endor. Add him to your Funko collection today! Pop! Vinyl Figures are approx 9.5cm (3.75") tall. Comes packaged in a window-display box! Pop! Star Wars Series #286