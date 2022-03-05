Hover to Zoom
Star White Wine Vinegar
12 fl ozUPC: 0007321000260
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Star White Wine Vinegar is perfect for today’s lighter cooking, replacing heavy cream or butter to balance flavors. No calories, carbohydrates, cholesterol, fat, or sodium.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar , Water , Potassium Metabisulfite as a Preservative . Diluted with Water to 5% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More