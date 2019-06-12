Starborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp and refreshing white wine with balanced acidity. It has layers of citrus and tropical fruit with a fresh green character, which make the wine a true expression of the Marlborough region. Notes of passion fruit, guava and kiwi layered over citrus form a crisp, approachable palate. Fruity and enticing, Starborough Sauvignon Blanc wine is great for an outdoor party or any occasion. A convenient screw cap offers easy opening and secure closure. Discover the pure, uplifting spirit of Marlborough, New Zealand.

One 750 mL bottle of Starborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc White Wine

Refreshing, crisp white wine with balanced acidity

Lively citrus, tropical fruit and grassy notes

Starborough Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc complements any meal or occasion

From the lush-green Marlborough region of New Zealand

Best served chilled