Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Starborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc White Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0008500001660
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Starborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp and refreshing white wine with balanced acidity. It has layers of citrus and tropical fruit with a fresh green character, which make the wine a true expression of the Marlborough region. Notes of passion fruit, guava and kiwi layered over citrus form a crisp, approachable palate. Fruity and enticing, Starborough Sauvignon Blanc wine is great for an outdoor party or any occasion. A convenient screw cap offers easy opening and secure closure. Discover the pure, uplifting spirit of Marlborough, New Zealand.
- One 750 mL bottle of Starborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc White Wine
- Refreshing, crisp white wine with balanced acidity
- Lively citrus, tropical fruit and grassy notes
- Starborough Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc complements any meal or occasion
- From the lush-green Marlborough region of New Zealand
- Best served chilled