Starbucks Barbeque Flavored Kettle Potato Chips
2 ozUPC: 0076211124315
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Corn Oil and/or Cottonseed Oil and/or Sunflower Oil , Sugar , Dextrose , Salt , Spices , Tomato Powder , Onion Powder , Maltodextrin , Natural Flavor , Yeast Extract , Torula Yeast , Gum Arabic , Garlic Powder , Cornstarch , Paprika Extract , Sunflower Oil , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
