Nutrition Facts

1.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 270

% Daily value*

Total Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 410mg 17%

Total Carbohydrate 35g 12% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g

Protein 5g